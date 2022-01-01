McAllister Brewing Company

Go
STARTING MONDAY 12/14/20 WE NOW OFFER FREE DELIVERY WITHIN 10 MI OF BREWERY!!
Please note, orders must be placed by 1pm for same day delivery. Orders placed after 1pm will be delivered on the next day's run.
Take-out & Curbside Pick-up will be available during listed business hours.
Please shoot us a message with any questions.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
810 Dickerson Rd.

Popular Items

Gras Mähen -- German Pilsner 4 Pk$13.00
Pale lager first brewed in 1842 in Bohemia. Crystal clear, with a malt forward taste that finishes with the noble hop bitterness of Saaz and Tettnanger. A great lawn mower beer!
4.2% ABV 34 IBU
Brass Monkey ESB 32 oz Crowler$13.00
5.5% ABV 50 IBU
Brass Monkey ESB is a lighter bodied English style amber that is traditionally carbonated for a smooth drinking, sessional ESB. English hops provide an earthy/ grassy hop profile with slight tobacco notes that is balanced out by a light caramel sweetness. The beer ends with a clean, crisp hop bitterness leaving you refreshed and ready for another. Cheers!
Sir Fuzzy Pants 22 0z. bottle$19.00
Sir Fuzzy Pants Bourbon Barrel Pecan Stout - 3rd Edition is a decadent blend of rich chocolate notes, strong pecan notes, followed by a subtle bourbon booziness. At 11.5%, this beer is smooth and an easy sipper. Just like Sir Fuzzy Pants himself, this beer is complex and delightful.
Shovel Buddy -- NE IPA 4 Pk$15.00
You know “that” trusted friend who is willing to do ANYTHING for you, including removing any and all “questionable” items from your home upon your passing. Well, our New England IPA would be the beer that friend is drinking while doing what NEEDS to be done. Hazy, delicious, hoppy and trustworthy is what you should expect. Generously dry-hopped with Citra and Apollo.
7.5% ABV IBU
First Love Brown Ale 4 pk$13.00
The beer that started it all… Created over a decade ago this beer is rich and a smooth drinker. This dark ale has hints of chocolate and subtle hop character.
5.2% ABV
Cigar Night 4/25/22$50.00
Admission for 4/25/22
2 Premium cigars, 1 McAllister draft, & a delicious BBQ dinner by Smokin' Jim's Roadside Smokehouse. Tickets must be purchased by 4/22/22.
Alira Blood Orange seltzers 4 pk$13.00
Alira Blood Orange brings to light the delicious and refreshing taste of blood oranges. Slightly sweet and citrusy, this seltzer leaves you feeling refreshed and ready to unwind after a long day. Enjoy it in a can or pour it over ice. Alira Blood Orange is made from all natural ingredients with antioxidants and minerals including Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors from Plant Extractives. 2-SUGARS, 9-CALORIES, 2-CARBS 25mg CBD
Hindsight -- NE IPA 4 Pk.$16.00
This heavily hopped hazy IPA is loaded with heaps of blood oranges to compliment the bitterness of the hops. Tart and refreshing...and you know what they say about hindsight...
7.4% ABV 59 IBU
Baller Beermosa 32oz Crowler$14.00
6% ABV 20 IBU
Only true ballers like the boss get to drink the juiciest of juices. Baller Beermosa is bursting with sweetness and citrus that makes for a great, refreshing drinking experience. The boss brews this nectar with cascade, citrus, Amarillo, and Apollo hops. It's then double dry hopped with more Citra and aged over oranges to make it a beer fit for a true baller. So, if that's you, scan our can and share your Beermosa experience with the boss!
Location

810 Dickerson Rd.

North Wales PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
