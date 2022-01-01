McCabe Pub
Call in or order online and enjoy at home. Indoor dining and covered patio seating available for in person ordering.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4410 Murphy Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4410 Murphy Rd
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Local Taco
Local Taco is a neighborhood taco shop where fresh ingredients and creative energy bring friends and neighbors together for good times.
Lola
Come in and enjoy!
Edley's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Tacos. Tequila. Beer.