McCabe Pub

Indoor dining and covered patio seating available for in person ordering.

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Basket$12.00
Served with our spicy honey dijon and hand cut FF
Cheeseburger Wrap$11.50
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Meatloaf$11.50
Served with one side and your choice of cheese toast or corn bread
Cheeseburger$11.50
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Chicken Breast$13.00
Served with one side and your choice of cheese toast or cornbread
Spaghetti$13.00
Served with cheese toast and a dinner salad
Fish n' Chips$13.30
Beer Battered cod fingers served with fries and homemade tartar sauce
Vegetable plate/sides/add ons
Build your own veggie plate (veggies of day not listed)
Hamburger Steak
6oz. or 12oz. Topped with grilled onions and served with one side and your choice or cheese toast or cornbread
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Dessert
Some of our most popular
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4410 Murphy Rd

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
