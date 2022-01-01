Mccall restaurants you'll love
More about Banyans On the Green
Banyans On the Green
925 Fairway Dr., McCall
|Popular items
|Fish N Chips
|$14.50
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
|Northwest Rueben
|$14.50
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut melted and served on toasted rye bread.
|Banyans Cobb
|$13.00
Fresh greens with chicken, bacon, onions, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Frenchie's on Third
Frenchie's on Third
319 N 3rd Street, Mc Call
|Popular items
|DAT BURGER
|$6.50
American Cheese, Grilled Onion, House Pickles, Fry Sauce
|Squeaky Cheese
|$9.00
Beer Battered White Cheddar Cheese Curds. With Sauce to Dip
|CHICKEN FRY
|$11.00
Hand Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Fire Voodoo Sauce, House Pickle, Honey Slaw
More about Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
203 East Lake Street, McCall
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARM
|$20.00
|MUSHROOM PURSE
|$9.00
|APPLE MANCHEGO SALAD
|$9.00
More about Blue Moose -McCall
Blue Moose -McCall
907 West Lake Street, McCall
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Sharp White Cheddar, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Truffle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|WESTERN
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun
|BIG STACK
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun
More about Toll Station Pizza
Toll Station Pizza
410 Railroad Ave, McCall
|Popular items
|MED McCall Special
|$21.75
salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.
|Breadsticks
|$5.99
Served warm w/ marinara
|Chicken Wings
|$13.99
Served w/ranch and celery sticks. Mild, hot or BBQ sauce.