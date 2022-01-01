Mccall American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Mccall

Banyans On the Green image

 

Banyans On the Green

925 Fairway Dr., McCall

Popular items
Fish N Chips$14.50
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
Northwest Rueben$14.50
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut melted and served on toasted rye bread.
Banyans Cobb$13.00
Fresh greens with chicken, bacon, onions, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles.
Blue Moose -McCall image

 

Blue Moose -McCall

907 West Lake Street, McCall

Popular items
TRUFFLE$8.00
Beef Patty, Sharp White Cheddar, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Truffle Aioli on a Potato Bun
WESTERN$8.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun
BIG STACK$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun
Blue Moose Pizza image

 

Blue Moose Pizza

907 W Lake Street, McCall

