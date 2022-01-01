Mccall American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mccall
More about Banyans On the Green
Banyans On the Green
925 Fairway Dr., McCall
|Popular items
|Fish N Chips
|$14.50
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
|Northwest Rueben
|$14.50
Sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut melted and served on toasted rye bread.
|Banyans Cobb
|$13.00
Fresh greens with chicken, bacon, onions, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Blue Moose -McCall
Blue Moose -McCall
907 West Lake Street, McCall
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Sharp White Cheddar, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Truffle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|WESTERN
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun
|BIG STACK
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun