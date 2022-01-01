Mccall sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Mccall
Blue Moose -McCall
907 West Lake Street, McCall
|TRUFFLE
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Sharp White Cheddar, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Truffle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|WESTERN
|$8.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Huckleberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Potato Bun
|BIG STACK
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Blue Moose Sauce on a Potato Bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toll Station Pizza
410 Railroad Ave, McCall
|Breadsticks
|$5.99
Served warm w/ marinara
|LG McCall Special
|$25.75
salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage and beef.
|LG Mountaineer
|$24.75
pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage.