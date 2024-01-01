Brisket in Mccall
Mccall restaurants that serve brisket
Sky Burger
190 Krahn Ln, McCall
|Smokey Joe's - Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$10.99
Smoked brisket piled high on a toasted stone ground ciabatta bun. You will be impressed!
Brunchette On the Lake
317 E Lake St, McCall
|BBQ Brisket Sandwhich
|$19.99
Sliced BBW Brisket, House made Huckleberry BBQ Sauce, Pickles, and Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit.
|BBQ Brisket
|$19.99
Brisket, house made Huckleberry BBQ Sauce, Onions, Bell Pepper, Cheese. Served with Toast and Hashbrowns, Home Fries, or Fruit