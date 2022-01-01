Fish and chips in Mccall
Banyans On the Green
925 Fairway Dr., McCall
|4 Piece Fish N Chips
|$16.00
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
Blue Moose -McCall
907 West Lake Street, McCall
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$11.00
2 Pieces Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with Fries (Substitute Tots +$0.50) with Side of Homemade Tarter Sauce, Lemon, & Malt Vinegar