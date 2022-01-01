Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Mccall

Mccall restaurants
Mccall restaurants that serve fish and chips

7c173247-8367-4d3c-b2ac-38678eb17cde image

 

Banyans On the Green

925 Fairway Dr., McCall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Piece Fish N Chips$16.00
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
More about Banyans On the Green
Blue Moose -McCall image

 

Blue Moose -McCall

907 West Lake Street, McCall

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$11.00
2 Pieces Beer Battered Alaskan Cod with Fries (Substitute Tots +$0.50) with Side of Homemade Tarter Sauce, Lemon, & Malt Vinegar
More about Blue Moose -McCall
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toll Station Pizza

410 Railroad Ave, McCall

Avg 3.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$14.99
Trident Seafood Beer Battered Haddock fried golden brown w/ beer battered fries, lemon and tarter.
More about Toll Station Pizza

