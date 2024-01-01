Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Mccall
/
Mccall
/
French Fries
Mccall restaurants that serve french fries
Sky Burger
190 Krahn Ln, McCall
No reviews yet
Loaded French Fries - loaded with chili and cheese
$5.99
A basket of french fries smothered with chili and cheese - one size
More about Sky Burger
Brunchette On the Lake
317 E Lake St, McCall
No reviews yet
Side of French Fries
$4.99
More about Brunchette On the Lake
Browse other tasty dishes in Mccall
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Fish And Chips
Burritos
Cheeseburgers
Asian Salad
Cheese Fries
Reuben
More near Mccall to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
Moscow
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Missoula
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1500 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston