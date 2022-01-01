Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Mccall

Mccall restaurants
Mccall restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Frenchie's on Third image

 

Frenchie's on Third

319 N 3rd Street, Mc Call

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chd Mac & Cheese
More about Frenchie's on Third
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toll Station Pizza

410 Railroad Ave, McCall

Avg 3.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
SM Mac & Cheese$15.50
White garlic sauce, creamy cheesy pasta.
MED Mac & Cheese$18.00
white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta
LG Mac & Cheese$22.25
white garlic sauce creamy cheesy pasta
More about Toll Station Pizza

