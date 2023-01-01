Spaghetti in Mccall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mccall restaurants that serve spaghetti
Banyans On the Green
925 Fairway Dr., McCall
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$12.00
More about Banyans On the Green
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toll Station Pizza - McCall ID
410 Railroad Ave, McCall
Avg 3.6
(369 reviews)
Half Spaghetti
$6.50
Spaghetti
$13.99
A hearty portion of spaghetti smothered in our house made marinara sauce.
Kids Spaghetti
$5.99
More about Toll Station Pizza - McCall ID
