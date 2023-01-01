Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Mccall

Mccall restaurants
Mccall restaurants that serve spaghetti

Banyans On the Green image

 

Banyans On the Green

925 Fairway Dr., McCall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti$12.00
More about Banyans On the Green
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toll Station Pizza - McCall ID

410 Railroad Ave, McCall

Avg 3.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Half Spaghetti$6.50
Spaghetti$13.99
A hearty portion of spaghetti smothered in our house made marinara sauce.
Kids Spaghetti$5.99
More about Toll Station Pizza - McCall ID

