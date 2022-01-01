McCalls BBQ & Seafood

Chubby's Diner

At Chubby's Diner, we enjoy meeting new customers and love when our regulars come back to see us. We are proud to be a part of the Goldsboro, NC community and to offer great home-style cooking to our customers. Whatever time of day you stop in, Chubby's Diner has great menu options to keep you going. We offer a home style hearty breakfast menu available until 10:30am, finger-licking lunch bites until 2:30pm. Stop in and enjoy our cozy dining room or grab a cup of coffee and a take-out meal for a bite on the go. No matter what you stop in for, our friendly staff looks forward to serving you!

