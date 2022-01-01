Go
Toast

McClard's Bar-B-Q

Come in and enjoy!

5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Tamale Spread$16.00
1 Tamales, Fritos, Beans, Chopped Beef, BBQ Sauce, Diced White Onions and Shredded Cheese
See full menu

Location

5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100

Rogers AR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Capriccio Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Theo’s Rogers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comfortable Cup Cafe

No reviews yet

We are Comfortable Cup Cafe located inside of Mercy Hospital Rogers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston