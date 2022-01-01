Go
Toast

McClellan's Pub

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

6694 Sawmill Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery

Location

6694 Sawmill Rd

Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cake Walk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clove Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

At Clove Indian Bistro, we serve authentic Indian food along with some of the favorite Indo-Chinese food which is a distinct fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors. Come stop by to try some of our delicious delicacies. We can't wait for you to join us!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Weenie Wonder

No reviews yet

Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston