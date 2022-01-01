Go
At McConkey's Jungle Shack, we are open everyday from 11AM and serve until 9PM for dine in and TO GO. If our number rings and rings and rings, we are on the phone with a customer taking an order. Please keep trying!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

108 Jungle Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$14.29
10 wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. Pick one: hot, mild, sweet & spicy, hotyaki, or teriyaki
Ketchup
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce; hotyaki, teriyaki, hot, mild or sweet & spicy topped with lettuce, pickle and tomato
Sweet Tea$2.29
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered flounder deep fried with homemade tartar
Grilled Tacos$13.49
Blackened chicken served in flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheddar, lime cream and house made pico de gallo
Chicken Tenders$10.49
Deep fried with your choice of wing sauce and included choice of ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard dressing
Classic 1/2 lb Burger$10.99
Beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese
Shrimp & Chips$17.99
Beer battered shrimp deep fried with cocktail sauce
Hushpuppies$5.99
Served with honey butter
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 Jungle Rd

Edisto Island SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
