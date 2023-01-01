Chicken sandwiches in Mcconnelsville
Mcconnelsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Blue Bell Diner - 2 West Main Street
Blue Bell Diner - 2 West Main Street
2 West Main Street, McConnelsville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
More about River Valley Social - 900 West Riverside Drive
River Valley Social - 900 West Riverside Drive
900 West Riverside Drive, Mc Connelsville
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch.
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Choose between Nashville hot sauce or Nashville dry rub, topped with creamy slaw and dill pickle on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch.
|Plain Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00