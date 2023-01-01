Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mcconnelsville

Go
Mcconnelsville restaurants
Toast

Mcconnelsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Blue Bell Diner - 2 West Main Street

2 West Main Street, McConnelsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Blue Bell Diner - 2 West Main Street
Main pic

 

River Valley Social - 900 West Riverside Drive

900 West Riverside Drive, Mc Connelsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Choose between Nashville hot sauce or Nashville dry rub, topped with creamy slaw and dill pickle on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch.
Plain Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about River Valley Social - 900 West Riverside Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcconnelsville

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Chili

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Mcconnelsville to explore

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston