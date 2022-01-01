Go
Toast

McCormick House

Come in and enjoy!

10634 Kansas Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10634 Kansas Ave

Hayward WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern at White Stag Farm

No reviews yet

We offer Fine dining in a friendly atmosphere.

Powell's on Round Lake

No reviews yet

Enjoy the view of beautiful Round Lake while enjoying a high quality meal in a fun atmosphere for all ages!

Shady Nook Resort

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston