McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin, Tn. McCreary’s offers a full menu of Irish and American fare for all ages. Our friendly staff is always ready to make sure your experience is the best. Our Guinness 3-pour Imperial Pints, Fish and Chips, Bailey’s Cheesecake, Live Celtic Music and special events make sure your experience at McCreary’s is one you will never forget!
414 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
414 Main Street
Franklin TN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Tacos. Tequila. Beer.
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.