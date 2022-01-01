Go
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin, Tn. McCreary’s offers a full menu of Irish and American fare for all ages. Our friendly staff is always ready to make sure your experience is the best. Our Guinness 3-pour Imperial Pints, Fish and Chips, Bailey’s Cheesecake, Live Celtic Music and special events make sure your experience at McCreary’s is one you will never forget!

414 Main Street

Popular Items

Sligo Whiskey Salmon 6oz$17.95
6 oz. Scottish salmon fillet coated with brown sugar whiskey glaze. Served with rustic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
Eggroll$7.25
2 homemade, hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with cabbage, Swiss cheese, corned beef and a brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with spicy mustard.
Cottage Pie$11.25
A Mccreary's original recipe made with local Porter Road seasoned ground beef in a gravy base with green peas, carrots and celery, with and mixture of herbs and spices. Topped with rustic mashed potatoes and your choice of swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with a small house salad and our homemade Irish soda bread.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$12.95
Slow cooked corned beef drizzled with a homemade brown sugar mustard glaze. Served with boiled cabbage and rustic mashed potatoes.
Cashel Burger$12.99
A seasoned burger topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone.
2 Piece Dinner Fish & Chips$10.95
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
4 Piece Fish & Chips$15.95
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
Guinness Chocolate Cake$5.50
A 3 layer chocolate cake made with Guinness straight from our own tap, with a rich coffee flavor made with sweet buttercream icing.
3 Piece Fish & Chips$13.95
A traditional Irish dish, deep fried flaky cod fish fillets served with Irish chips and homemade tartar sauce.
Reuben Sandwich$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
Location

414 Main Street

Franklin TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
