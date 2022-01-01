Go
McDonagh's Pub

Located in the heart of historic Downtown Keyport in the turn of the century brick building near the bay, McDonagh's Pub & Restaurant combines old-world charm with modern, hip cuisine. We offer an amazing menu of Irish fare, bistro-style salads, homemade soups, signature sandwiches, wraps, and fabulous fish & chips. Plus a large selection of beers & lagers from around the world. While dining here, we made sure to include numerous TVs showing the biggest games of the season, so you don't miss out on the latest updates while enjoying yourself!

2 W Front Street

Popular Items

Corned Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Reuben Quesadilla$15.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$15.00
Potato Leek Soup$8.00
Classic Burger$13.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
Bavarian Pretzel$15.00
Braised Short Rib$24.00
Prime Rib Dip$16.00
Location

2 W Front Street

Keyport NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
