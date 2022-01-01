Mcdonough restaurants you'll love

Mcdonough restaurants
Toast
  • Mcdonough

Mcdonough's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Mcdonough restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1104 HWY 20/81, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$12.55
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola image

 

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola

3483 HWY 81, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Ballz$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
Cheese Calzone$8.95
10 Wings$13.95
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola
J.R. Crickets image

 

J.R. Crickets

1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Single Order (10 pc)$13.29
10pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Single Order (10 pc)$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cheese Sticks$7.59
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
More about J.R. Crickets
Crust and Craft image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Crust and Craft

15 Keys Ferry St, McDonough

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
McDoDoughs$7.00
Cheesy dough knots in garlic sauce with red sauce for dipping
Pepperoni Purist$14.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, scallions, and chili flakes.
More about Crust and Craft
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image

 

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna

1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozz Ballz$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
Gyro Wrap$8.75
LRG Greek Salad$11.75
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
Buzzy Fields Filling Station image

 

Buzzy Fields Filling Station

59 Macon Street, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$12.95
hand seasoned and deep fried with pimento cheese, horseradish pickles, watercress on brioche
Pesto Chicken$12.75
savory chicken topped with creamy basil pesto, bacon, watercress, tomato & red onion on sour dough
Reuben$14.95
house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & our reuben sauce on marbled rye
More about Buzzy Fields Filling Station
Queen Bee Coffee Company image

 

Queen Bee Coffee Company

58 Griffin St, Mc Donough

Avg 5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Modern Oats$3.25
Premium oatmeal - Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, Halal
Ginger Vyne$3.49
Handcrafted ginger drinks infused with all natural ingredients. Flavors are seasonal but may include Ginger Pineapple, Ginger Hibiscus, Ginger Mango, Ginger Strawberry, Ginger Kiwi, Ginger Passionfruit, Ginger Hibiscus. Provide preference in order notes and we will do our best!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
secret recipe chocolate chip cookies "as big as your face"
More about Queen Bee Coffee Company
La Costilla Grill - McDonough image

 

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos
Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
Tacos La Patrona image

 

Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asada - Steak
Cheese Dip$5.49
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Tacos La Patrona
HJ Wings & Things image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

HJ Wings & Things

140 John Frank Ward Blvd, McDonough

Avg 3.9 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Family Night (50)$67.99
50 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 baskets of your choice of either fries, onion rings, or tots, a large veggie with dressing, a tub of dipping sauce, and either 4 large drinks or a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.
#2) 10 Wings$16.99
10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
#3) 4 Fingers$8.99
4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
More about HJ Wings & Things
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lrg Queso$4.99
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**$7.99
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS**$8.99
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro image

 

A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro

1115 HWY-155 S, Ste 1115, Mc Donough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast Bagel Sandwhich$10.95
Bagel Sandwich made French Toast Style with A ried Egg, Cheese, and a Choice of meat (Smoked Sausage, Pork or Turkey Bacon, Pork or Turkey Sausage) or Plant-Based Sausage, Topped with Powdered Sugar and Drizzled with Syrup
A Cup of Comfort Breakfast Bowl$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Grits, Roasted Potatoes, Choice of Meat, or Plant-Based Sausage
B.Y.O. Omelettes
More about A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro
Macon Street Tacos image

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Macon Street Tacos

16 Macon Street, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken "The Kurt"$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, buffalo ranch - soft & crunchy
El Gringo Taco$3.75
Beef or chicken - lettuce, tomato, cheese - crunchy shell
Soft & Crunchy$4.00
Pico, cotija cheese - soft and crunchy taco shell
More about Macon Street Tacos
Holy Smokes BBQ image

 

Holy Smokes BBQ

3B Keys Ferry St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ham Plate$10.50
More about Holy Smokes BBQ
Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie image

 

Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie

13 Hampton Street, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie
Restaurant banner

 

King Kong MilkTea 6

1921 Jonesboro Road Unit 6, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about King Kong MilkTea 6
BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

36 Mill RD, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shawarma Bowl$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Kids Chicken Bites$7.45
Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.
Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
The Neighborhood Kitchen image

 

The Neighborhood Kitchen

3B Keys Ferry Street, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SMASHBURGER$12.00
Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Seed Bun, Comeback Sauce
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast with Seared Pineapple Ring, Honey Mustard, and Pico on a Sesame Seed Bun
Brisket Plate$16.00
More about The Neighborhood Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Island Sun Poke

37 Griffin St, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Cup$1.00
Large Bowl$18.00
Nori Wrap$14.00
More about Island Sun Poke
Restaurant banner

 

Hattie Marie's - McDonough

715 Industrial Blvd, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hattie Marie's - McDonough

