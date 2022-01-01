Mcdonough restaurants you'll love
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1104 HWY 20/81, McDonough
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.55
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola
3483 HWY 81, McDonough
|Popular items
|Mozz Ballz
|$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
|Cheese Calzone
|$8.95
|10 Wings
|$13.95
More about J.R. Crickets
J.R. Crickets
1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough
|Popular items
|Smoked Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.59
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
More about Crust and Craft
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Crust and Craft
15 Keys Ferry St, McDonough
|Popular items
|McDoDoughs
|$7.00
Cheesy dough knots in garlic sauce with red sauce for dipping
|Pepperoni Purist
|$14.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, scallions, and chili flakes.
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough
|Popular items
|Mozz Ballz
|$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
|Gyro Wrap
|$8.75
|LRG Greek Salad
|$11.75
More about Buzzy Fields Filling Station
Buzzy Fields Filling Station
59 Macon Street, McDonough
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$12.95
hand seasoned and deep fried with pimento cheese, horseradish pickles, watercress on brioche
|Pesto Chicken
|$12.75
savory chicken topped with creamy basil pesto, bacon, watercress, tomato & red onion on sour dough
|Reuben
|$14.95
house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & our reuben sauce on marbled rye
More about Queen Bee Coffee Company
Queen Bee Coffee Company
58 Griffin St, Mc Donough
|Popular items
|Modern Oats
|$3.25
Premium oatmeal - Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, Halal
|Ginger Vyne
|$3.49
Handcrafted ginger drinks infused with all natural ingredients. Flavors are seasonal but may include Ginger Pineapple, Ginger Hibiscus, Ginger Mango, Ginger Strawberry, Ginger Kiwi, Ginger Passionfruit, Ginger Hibiscus. Provide preference in order notes and we will do our best!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
secret recipe chocolate chip cookies "as big as your face"
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Popular items
|Nachos
Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
More about Tacos La Patrona
Tacos La Patrona
600 Macon St, McDonough
|Popular items
|Asada - Steak
|Cheese Dip
|$5.49
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.99
More about HJ Wings & Things
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
HJ Wings & Things
140 John Frank Ward Blvd, McDonough
|Popular items
|Large Family Night (50)
|$67.99
50 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 baskets of your choice of either fries, onion rings, or tots, a large veggie with dressing, a tub of dipping sauce, and either 4 large drinks or a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.
|#2) 10 Wings
|$16.99
10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
|#3) 4 Fingers
|$8.99
4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
|Popular items
|Lrg Queso
|$4.99
|**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**
|$7.99
|**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS**
|$8.99
More about A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro
A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro
1115 HWY-155 S, Ste 1115, Mc Donough
|Popular items
|French Toast Bagel Sandwhich
|$10.95
Bagel Sandwich made French Toast Style with A ried Egg, Cheese, and a Choice of meat (Smoked Sausage, Pork or Turkey Bacon, Pork or Turkey Sausage) or Plant-Based Sausage, Topped with Powdered Sugar and Drizzled with Syrup
|A Cup of Comfort Breakfast Bowl
|$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Grits, Roasted Potatoes, Choice of Meat, or Plant-Based Sausage
|B.Y.O. Omelettes
More about Macon Street Tacos
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken "The Kurt"
|$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, buffalo ranch - soft & crunchy
|El Gringo Taco
|$3.75
Beef or chicken - lettuce, tomato, cheese - crunchy shell
|Soft & Crunchy
|$4.00
Pico, cotija cheese - soft and crunchy taco shell
More about Holy Smokes BBQ
Holy Smokes BBQ
3B Keys Ferry St, McDonough
|Popular items
|Baked Ham Plate
|$10.50
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
36 Mill RD, McDonough
|Popular items
|Shawarma Bowl
|$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
|Kids Chicken Bites
|$7.45
Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.
|Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque
|$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
More about The Neighborhood Kitchen
The Neighborhood Kitchen
3B Keys Ferry Street, McDonough
|Popular items
|SMASHBURGER
|$12.00
Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Seed Bun, Comeback Sauce
|HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast with Seared Pineapple Ring, Honey Mustard, and Pico on a Sesame Seed Bun
|Brisket Plate
|$16.00
More about Island Sun Poke
Island Sun Poke
37 Griffin St, McDonough
|Popular items
|Red Cup
|$1.00
|Large Bowl
|$18.00
|Nori Wrap
|$14.00
More about Hattie Marie's - McDonough
Hattie Marie's - McDonough
715 Industrial Blvd, McDonough