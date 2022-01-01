Mcdonough Chicken restaurants you'll love
More about J.R. Crickets
J.R. Crickets
1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough
|Popular items
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.59
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
|Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Smoked Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough
|Popular items
|Mozz Ballz
|$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
|Gyro Wrap
|$8.75
|LRG Greek Salad
|$11.75
More about HJ Wings & Things
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
HJ Wings & Things
140 John Frank Ward Blvd, McDonough
|Popular items
|Large Family Night (50)
|$67.99
50 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 baskets of your choice of either fries, onion rings, or tots, a large veggie with dressing, a tub of dipping sauce, and either 4 large drinks or a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.
|#2) 10 Wings
|$16.99
10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
|#3) 4 Fingers
|$8.99
4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.