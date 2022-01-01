Mcdonough Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Mcdonough

J.R. Crickets image

 

J.R. Crickets

1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Sticks$7.59
6 - Italian breaded mozeralla cheese sticks
Single Order (10 pc)$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Smoked Single Order (10 pc)$13.29
10pc smoked wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about J.R. Crickets
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image

 

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna

1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozz Ballz$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
Gyro Wrap$8.75
LRG Greek Salad$11.75
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna
HJ Wings & Things image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

HJ Wings & Things

140 John Frank Ward Blvd, McDonough

Avg 3.9 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Family Night (50)$67.99
50 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 baskets of your choice of either fries, onion rings, or tots, a large veggie with dressing, a tub of dipping sauce, and either 4 large drinks or a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.
#2) 10 Wings$16.99
10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
#3) 4 Fingers$8.99
4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
More about HJ Wings & Things

