Mcdonough Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mcdonough

La Costilla Grill - McDonough image

 

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

Nachos
Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
Tacos La Patrona image

 

Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

Chips & Salsa$3.99
Carnitas - Pork Chunks
Campechanos - Steak with Sausage
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (657 reviews)
Lrg Queso$4.99
**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**$7.99
**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS**$8.99
Macon Street Tacos image

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Macon Street Tacos

16 Macon Street, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Southwest Chicken$3.50
Corn & black bean salsa, cilantro-lime crema
El Gringo Taco$3.75
Beef or chicken - lettuce, tomato, cheese - crunchy shell
Meal
Add a side item and a drink!
