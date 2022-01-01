Burritos in Mcdonough
Mcdonough restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.99
|Shrimp Burrito
|$15.95
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$12.99
More about Tacos La Patrona
Tacos La Patrona
600 Macon St, McDonough
|McDonough Burrito (Gigante) Burritos
|$13.99
Steak , Shrimp, rice, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce, tomates
|Americano Shrimp Burritos
|$13.99
choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese
|Americano Ground Beef Burritos
|$11.99
choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
|**SURF & TURF BURRITO**
|$12.25
|**SHRIMP BURRITO**
|$10.49
|**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**
|$8.25
More about Macon Street Tacos
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Cali Burrito
|$9.00
Grilled steak tossed in salsa verde, pico, cheese, tater tots, cheese, sour cream & guac...rolled and grilled!!
|Kurt Burrito
Grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese rolled in a large flour tortilla, drizzled with buffalo ranch. Add a side.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
Black beans & cheese rolled into a 10" flour tortilla. Add your protien, add your side.