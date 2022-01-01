Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Mcdonough

Mcdonough restaurants
Mcdonough restaurants that serve flautas

La Costilla Grill - McDonough image

 

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$11.99
Flour deep fried hard taquitos. Come with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
Tacos La Patrona image

 

Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas Mexicanos$12.99
4 Shredded Chicken Rolled in Corn Tortillas Fried topped with lettuce, tomate, cheese, sour cream, avocado
More about Tacos La Patrona
Item pic

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Macon Street Tacos

16 Macon Street, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Flautas (3)
Grilled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and drizzled with cotija cheese and buffalo ranch.
El Gringo Flautas (3)
Seasoned ground beef & cheese & pico olled in a flour tortilla and fried. Drizzled with taco ranch.
More about Macon Street Tacos

