Flautas in Mcdonough

La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Chicken Flautas
|$11.99
Flour deep fried hard taquitos. Come with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.
Tacos La Patrona
600 Macon St, McDonough
|Flautas Mexicanos
|$12.99
4 Shredded Chicken Rolled in Corn Tortillas Fried topped with lettuce, tomate, cheese, sour cream, avocado
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Buffalo Chicken Flautas (3)
Grilled chicken tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried and drizzled with cotija cheese and buffalo ranch.
|El Gringo Flautas (3)
Seasoned ground beef & cheese & pico olled in a flour tortilla and fried. Drizzled with taco ranch.