Grilled chicken in Mcdonough
Mcdonough restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
36 Mill RD, McDonough
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Well-seasoned grilled chicken chunks, Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99