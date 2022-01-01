Nachos in Mcdonough
Mcdonough restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Crust & Craft McDonough
15 Keys Ferry St, McDonough
|Backyard Nacho
|$16.00
pulled pork and chicken, black beans,
corn, queso, jack and cheddar cheese.
topped with pico, sour cream, fried okra and
a bbq and ranch drizzle.
Buzzy Fields Filling Station
59 Macon Street, McDonough
|Potato Nachos
|$8.95
thinly sliced potatoes with your choice of beer cheese and jalapeños or drizzled with bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic reduction
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Nachos
Come with tortilla chips, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños.
Tacos La Patrona
600 Macon St, McDonough
|Cheese and Beef Nachos
|$9.99
|La Patrona Nachos
|$14.99
Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado, Bell Pepper, Onions
|Cheese and Steak Nachos
|$10.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
|**SPICY JERK CHICKEN NACHOS**
|$8.75
|**TOFU NACHOS**
|$8.99
|**STEAK NACHOS**
|$11.49
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Kurt Nachos (Buffalo Chicken)
|$8.00
Grilled buffalo chicken over chips, queso, lettuce, tomato, buffalo ranch, cotija
|El Gringo Nacho
|$7.00
Your protein, lettuce, tomato, queso, & sour cream!
|Nachos
|$7.00
Black beans, your protein, queso, and tomatoes.