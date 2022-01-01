Quesadillas in Mcdonough
Mcdonough restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.95
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$9.99
More about Tacos La Patrona
Tacos La Patrona
600 Macon St, McDonough
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.99
Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper
|Quesadilla Steak, Shrimp, Chicken
|$13.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
|**CHEESE QUESADILLA**
|$5.75
|**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**
|$8.25
|**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**
|$10.49
More about Macon Street Tacos
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
Kids-sized quesadilla with chips & salsa or add a different side.
|The Kurt Quesadilla
|$9.00
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, & buffalo ranch.
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh spinach - add your protein choice.