Quesadillas in Mcdonough

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.95
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.99
Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper
Quesadilla Steak, Shrimp, Chicken$13.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (657 reviews)
**CHEESE QUESADILLA**$5.75
**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**$8.25
**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**$10.49
Macon Street Tacos

16 Macon Street, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Kids-sized quesadilla with chips & salsa or add a different side.
The Kurt Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, & buffalo ranch.
Spinach Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh spinach - add your protein choice.
