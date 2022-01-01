Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mcdonough

Mcdonough restaurants
Mcdonough restaurants that serve tacos

J.R. Crickets image

 

J.R. Crickets

1095 State Route 155 South, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$3.00
More about J.R. Crickets
La Costilla Grill - McDonough image

 

La Costilla Grill - McDonough

1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Fresh Pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Taco Salad
Hard-shell flour tortilla, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese and guacamole
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
Tacos La Patrona image

 

Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Taco
Taco Salad$11.99
More about Tacos La Patrona
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**$30.00
Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! They feed a family of 4. Meat, Beans, and tortillas are served hot or cold and come with heating instructions!
**KIDS TACO**$5.50
**STEAK TACO**$5.25
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
Item pic

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Macon Street Tacos

16 Macon Street, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy Taco$4.00
Cajun shrimp - lettuce, tomato, remoulade, & diced dill pickles (flour)
Teriyaki Chicken Taco$4.00
Teriyaki, pineapple salsa, & cheddar (flour)
Fried Brussel Sprouts Taco$4.00
Fried Brussel, corn & black bean salsa, taco ranch
More about Macon Street Tacos

