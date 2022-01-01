Tacos in Mcdonough
More about La Costilla Grill - McDonough
La Costilla Grill - McDonough
1943 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Fresh Pork. Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Taco Salad
Hard-shell flour tortilla, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheese and guacamole
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos
1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough
|**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**
|$30.00
Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! They feed a family of 4. Meat, Beans, and tortillas are served hot or cold and come with heating instructions!
|**KIDS TACO**
|$5.50
|**STEAK TACO**
|$5.25
More about Macon Street Tacos
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Macon Street Tacos
16 Macon Street, McDonough
|Shrimp Po Boy Taco
|$4.00
Cajun shrimp - lettuce, tomato, remoulade, & diced dill pickles (flour)
|Teriyaki Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Teriyaki, pineapple salsa, & cheddar (flour)
|Fried Brussel Sprouts Taco
|$4.00
Fried Brussel, corn & black bean salsa, taco ranch