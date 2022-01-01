Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Mcdonough

Mcdonough restaurants
Mcdonough restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Tacos La Patrona image

 

Tacos La Patrona

600 Macon St, McDonough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper
More about Tacos La Patrona
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough

Avg 4.4 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**$8.25
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burritos

