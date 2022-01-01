Go
McEwen's Memphis

An eclectic blend of styles and an emphasis on Southern food raised to new and unusual heights. Lunch offers a wide array of excellent sandwiches, salads and business entrees, while dinner leans toward the more elaborate and inventive. Our commitment to a relaxed atmosphere and charming personality has enabled McEwen’s Memphis to become one of Downtown’s most comfortable restaurants. Employing a knowledgeable and attentive staff always at the ready and an extensive wine, craft cocktail, and bourbon list. In addition to the bar and dining rooms, our wine cellar is available for parties up to 20 people. Come down and enjoy!

120 Monroe Ave

120 Monroe Ave

Memphis TN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
