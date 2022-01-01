Go
Toast

McFlamingo

McFlamingo - for real food - gluten free and no added granulated sugar, indulge without the guilt

SALADS • SANDWICHES

880 A1A N Suite 12 • $$

Avg 4.8 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Double$12.50
Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
CHOOSE YOUR INGREDIENTS$11.00
Fishin Pickles$14.75
Grilled Salmon or Mahi (+2), Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE$14.00
Mahi (7$), Mango, Dried Mango, Coconut, Scallion, Carrots, Sesame, Carrot Ginger Dressing, over Rice
Chicken Hommus Salad$14.25
CHICKEN (+6) Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puffed Grains, Dried Mango, Tahini Lemon Dressing
CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI$13.00
Chicken (+6),Broccoli, Scallion Ginger Sauce Over Rice
SWEET POTATOES$7.00
Almond Ranch, Grapes, Pickled Chili, Scallion
HOMMUS & JALAPENO$7.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry$14.25
SALMON (+8), sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing
DIY TACO$14.00
Choice of Premium Topping, served in Bowl on Rice with 5 Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Wedge of Lime with Green Salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

880 A1A N Suite 12

Ponte Vedra Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Diner

No reviews yet

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

V Pizza & Julep

No reviews yet

The Art of Pizza

The Yards

No reviews yet

Renna's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston