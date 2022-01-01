McGann’s Pub & WineBar
Come in and enjoy!McGann’s provides a genuine Irish Pub ambiance with a cozy fireplace and outdoor patio. Serving select domestic and imported wines with a large selection of micro-brew and imported beers. We also have a seasonal menu featuring pizza and appetizers. Our guests come to enjoy the art of leisure and after spending some time with us, they walk out the door having made new friends. Additionally, we have HDTV for sports and special events free WIFI.
5461 Park St
Location
5461 Park St
Boulder Junction WI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Outpost
Come in and enjoy!
Skyview Lodge
You'll love our cozy Northwoods atmosphere complete with huge fieldstone fireplace. We offer delicious breakfast and lunch options (we call it brunch) plus delicious dinners including our famous fish fry on Friday and prime rib on Saturday. Full bar, cocktails, craft beer selection and great wine list too.
Open Wednesday & Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday - Sunday 10am-10pm
Amazing Brunch Menu 10am - 2pm (Wednesday & Thursday starting at 9am)
Happy Hour 2pm - 4:30pm
Dinner served 4:30pm - 9pm
Rocky Reef Brewing Company
Small batch brewing in a small town
Our Place Cafe
Cozy atmosphere with comfort food and friends!