Go
Toast

McGinty's Public House

Delivery and curbside pickup
Sun - Wed 5PM - 8PM
Thur - Sat 5pm - 8.30pm
patio seats with heaters available during dinner service hours, Closed for dine in.

SANDWICHES

911 Ellsworth Drive • $$

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.50
Beer battered, house made aioli and tartar sauce, McGinty’s fries
McGinty's Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.
Corned Beef Burger$14.00
Bacon crust, Irish Cheddar, pickled red cabbage, mustard horseradish aioli.
Served with fries
SP Shepherds Pie$16.00
Chicken Wings$12.50
Choice of regular, volcanic, honey bbq, old bay. Served with blue cheese
Irish Boxty$7.00
Potato, scallions, Dubliner Cheddar, sour cream, balsamic reduction
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema
SP Fish & Chips$18.50
SP Corned Beef$16.00
Shepherd's Pie$14.50
Fan favorite. Ground beef, carrots, peas, gravy, mashed potato gratin, vegetables
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

911 Ellsworth Drive

Silver Spring MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lemon Slice Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lebanese Taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog Haus

No reviews yet

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

Our craft-casual gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers; premium shakes and soft-serve ice cream; and beer program that spotlights local brews has garnered critical acclaim and national attention since we opened our first location in our hometown of Pasadena, CA in 2010. We’re known for signature all beef Haus Dogs and hand crafted proprietary Haus sausages as well as the 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics - never ever. Another reason dogs, sausages and burgers are special is that we serve them on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston