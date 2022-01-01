Go
Toast

McGirk’s Irish pub

Come in and enjoy!

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Irish Whiskey BBQ Burger$12.50
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce cheddar cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion rings.
Steak Philly$12.00
Shaved steak cooked in Cajun seasoning, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and American cheese.
Grilled Reuben$9.00
Slow roasted corned beef or turkey topped with melted Swiss cheese sauerkraut 1000 Island dressing and toasted rye bread.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, cheddar and cream cheese. Served with buffalo mustard and bleu cheese coleslaw.
Sd Pub Fries$2.50
Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with American cheese lettuce tomato and onion.
Chicken Wings
Cran Walnut Salad$11.00
Mixed salad greens, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, craisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. We recommend with Bleu Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Pretzel Bread$8.50
Baked soft pretzel bites, served with beer cheese and McGirk's Irish Mustard.
Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt$9.00
Chicken tenders tossed in our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce. Topped with melted cheddar and strips of bacon served on toasted white bread with ranch for dipping.
See full menu

Location

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4

BINGHAMTON NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Binghamton Hots

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Aqua

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social on State

No reviews yet

Modern decadent restaurant and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston