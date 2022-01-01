Go
Toast

McGonigal's Pub

A traditional Irish Pub and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Barrington Illinois.

105 S Cook St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

105 S Cook St.

Barrington IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shirley's Piano Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to your new favorite place!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Twisted Burger Barrington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Remember Charlotte's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston