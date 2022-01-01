McGonigal's Pub
A traditional Irish Pub and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Barrington Illinois.
105 S Cook St.
Location
105 S Cook St.
Barrington IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shirley's Piano Bar
Welcome to your new favorite place!
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
Twisted Burger Barrington
Come in and enjoy!
Remember Charlotte's
Come in and enjoy!