Go
Toast

Favorite Pizza

NYC-style pizza joint with big slices, whole pies, cold beer, and late nights—dine-in or take-out.

801 W 6th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO$14.00
Build Your Own!
Caesar Salad
Pecorino, Crispy Chile Breadcrumbs
Cheese$20.00
Kid Friendly!
Margherita$16.00
Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan
Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
Ranch$1.00
Pepperoni$24.00
Classic Pepperoni
See full menu

Location

801 W 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Qi Austin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

No reviews yet

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Fixe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Simply Southern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston