Favorite Pizza
NYC-style pizza joint with big slices, whole pies, cold beer, and late nights—dine-in or take-out.
801 W 6th Street
Popular Items
Location
801 W 6th Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Qi Austin Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Fixe Restaurant
Simply Southern