Go
Toast

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

Take-out available for Lunch from 11am-3pm and Dinner from 5pm-10pm.

BBQ • STEAKS

401 W 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)

Popular Items

Fire Salad Course Family
Carrots & Avocado$15.00
Spicy Greens, Crispy Seeds, Fresno and Citrus Vinaigrette
House Margarita$14.00
Cimarron Margarita- salt is default
Achiote & Lime Brined Half Chicken$26.00
Grilled Red Onion, White BBQ Sauce
Add a Meat Chicken$6.00
Iceberg Wedge$16.00
Texas Cherry Tomato, Spring Onion, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Point Reyes Blue Cheese
Chipotle Queso with Burnt Ends$15.00
Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Housemade Corn Chips
Three Meat Sampler$37.00
Prime Brisket, Country
pork Ribs, Choice of Sausage
Texas All Beef Hotlink$9.00
Housemade Sauerkraut
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$9.00
Spicy Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 W 2nd St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

No reviews yet

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

Qi Austin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Fixe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Simply Southern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston