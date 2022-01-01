Go
Swedish Hill Bakery

Please visit us on our patio to pick up your order. We are now open for dine in as well!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1120 W 6th Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
Croissant$3.00
Single Bagel$3.00
Plain, Sea Salt, or Everything
add plain or jalapeño cream cheese, cashew cream cheese (V), salted butter, or seasonal jam +1.5
Latte$6.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Clarksville Crunch$15.00
kale, cauliflower, sliced almond, seeds, tahini vinaigrette
Almond Croissant$5.50
Build Your Own Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough BLT$16.00
black pepper bacon, avocado, tomato, lemon mayo
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1120 W 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bar Peached

Bar Peached is the newest concept from the team that brought you The Peached Tortilla. With a bar focused approach, Bar Peached blends modern asian comfort food with a unique approach to cocktails.

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

Please place your special orders for our Cakes and Fine Catering here!
Orders need to be placed at least 48 hours in advance. If you need a cake sooner, we also keep 4" and 6" versions of our signature cakes stocked in-store. Come grab one at the counter! We can usually add custom written messages to cakes in 10 minutes or less.
Pickup location is at Swedish Hill, 1120 W. 6th Street.

Tatsu-Ya

Come in and enjoy!

Clark's Austin

Clark's features classic American seafood with an emphasis on freshness, local products, simple preparation, attention to detail, and clean presentation. Classic coastal cooking from the Texas Gulf to the Northeastern Seaboard will influence Clark's menu. A large portion of the concept is devoted to oysters, cold bar, seafood, and caviar. We procure the freshest oysters from small harvesters around North America and serve cold seafood platters featuring super fresh daily specials. Learn more about MML Hospitality and their family of restaurants at www.mmlhospitality.com.

