Mchenry American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mchenry
More about Cullom Knoll
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce
|Potato Pancakes App
|$7.95
Three of our famous homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce & sour cream
|Pretzels with Beer Cheese
|$8.95
Pretzel nuggets served with our homemade beer cheese sauce
More about McHenry VFW
McHenry VFW
3002 W Route 120, McHenry
|Popular items
|Two Piece fish dinner
|$12.00
2 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up! With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
|Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
4 Piece Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders, Served with Ranch and Sweet Mustard Dipping Sauce
|4 Piece Fish Dinner
|$15.00
4 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up, With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
More about The Metalwood Grille
The Metalwood Grille
820 N John St, McHenry
|Popular items
|FISH - FRIED
|$14.00
|FISH TACO
|$12.00