Mchenry bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Mchenry restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Mchenry

McHenry VFW image

 

McHenry VFW

3002 W Route 120, McHenry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Piece fish dinner$12.00
2 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up! With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders$12.00
4 Piece Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders, Served with Ranch and Sweet Mustard Dipping Sauce
4 Piece Fish Dinner$15.00
4 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up, With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
More about McHenry VFW
D.C. Cobb's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb's Cobb$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Asiago Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
The BFM Burger$14.00
Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.
More about D.C. Cobb's
D.C. Cobb's McHenry image

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb's Cobb$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
D.C. Cobb$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
BYO Mac & Cheese$14.00
Choose your own 3 toppings
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
The Metalwood Grille image

 

The Metalwood Grille

820 N John St, McHenry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH - FRIED$14.00
FISH TACO$12.00
More about The Metalwood Grille
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Village Squire

4512 W Elm St, Mc Henry

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Village Squire

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mchenry

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Mchenry to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston