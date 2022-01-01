Mchenry bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mchenry
More about McHenry VFW
McHenry VFW
3002 W Route 120, McHenry
|Popular items
|Two Piece fish dinner
|$12.00
2 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up! With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
|Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
4 Piece Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders, Served with Ranch and Sweet Mustard Dipping Sauce
|4 Piece Fish Dinner
|$15.00
4 pieces of Cod; fried, baked, or mix it up, With your choice of potato, coleslaw, a side of tartar and a lemon wedge
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Cobb's Cobb
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|The BFM Burger
|$14.00
Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Popular items
|Cobb's Cobb
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|D.C. Cobb
|$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
|BYO Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Choose your own 3 toppings
More about The Metalwood Grille
The Metalwood Grille
820 N John St, McHenry
|Popular items
|FISH - FRIED
|$14.00
|FISH TACO
|$12.00