Mchenry burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Mchenry
More about Cullom Knoll
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce
|Potato Pancakes App
|$7.95
Three of our famous homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce & sour cream
|Pretzels with Beer Cheese
|$8.95
Pretzel nuggets served with our homemade beer cheese sauce
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Popular items
|Cobb's Cobb
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|The BFM Burger
|$14.00
Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Popular items
|Cobb's Cobb
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
|D.C. Cobb
|$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
|BYO Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Choose your own 3 toppings