Mchenry burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Mchenry restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Mchenry

Cullom Knoll image

 

Cullom Knoll

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.95
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce
Potato Pancakes App$7.95
Three of our famous homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce & sour cream
Pretzels with Beer Cheese$8.95
Pretzel nuggets served with our homemade beer cheese sauce
More about Cullom Knoll
D.C. Cobb's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb's Cobb$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Asiago Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
The BFM Burger$14.00
Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.
More about D.C. Cobb's
D.C. Cobb's McHenry image

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb's Cobb$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
D.C. Cobb$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
BYO Mac & Cheese$14.00
Choose your own 3 toppings
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mchenry

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Mchenry to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston