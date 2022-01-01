Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Mchenry

Mchenry restaurants
Mchenry restaurants that serve caesar salad

Cullom Knoll image

 

Cullom Knoll

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.50
traditional caesar salad of romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing
More about Cullom Knoll
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about D.C. Cobb's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

