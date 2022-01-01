Caesar salad in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve caesar salad
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
traditional caesar salad of romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
