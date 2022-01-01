Chicken rolls in Mchenry
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Parm Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Homemade egg rolls stuffed with grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, homemade marinara sauce, and basil. Severed with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Chicken Parm Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Homemade egg rolls stuffed with grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, homemade marinara sauce, and basil. Severed with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
