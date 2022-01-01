Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mchenry

Mchenry restaurants
Mchenry restaurants that serve chicken salad

Antioch Pizza Shop

514 S Route 31, McHenry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.25
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
More about D.C. Cobb's
HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

