Chicken salad in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
514 S Route 31, McHenry
|Chicken Salad
|$10.25
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
