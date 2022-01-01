Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mchenry

Mchenry restaurants
Mchenry restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

McHenry VFW image

 

McHenry VFW

3002 W Route 120, McHenry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
8oz chicken breast: hand beer-battered or grilled,
with your choice of sauce or plain, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle; a side of fries and slaw
More about McHenry VFW
Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

514 S Route 31, McHenry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$7.40
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich
EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

