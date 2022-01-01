Chicken sandwiches in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about McHenry VFW
McHenry VFW
3002 W Route 120, McHenry
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
8oz chicken breast: hand beer-battered or grilled,
with your choice of sauce or plain, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle; a side of fries and slaw
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
514 S Route 31, McHenry
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.40
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich
EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh Basil serve red on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of side.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.