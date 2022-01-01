Quesadillas in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Cullom Knoll
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Quesadilla Burger
|$9.95
Certified Angus Beef® Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, & Nacho Cheese folded in a tortilla
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with Ranch, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the side.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Chicken Parm Quesadilla
|$14.00
Breaded chicken breast, cheese blend, homemade marinara sauce, giardiniera, and fresh basil, melted in a flour tortilla and marinara sauce for dipping.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Chicken Parm Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$14.00
