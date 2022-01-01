Reuben in Mchenry
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, and Sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island dressing for dipping.
|Reuben
|$16.00
House cooked Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1,000 island. Served on toasted thick cut marble rye.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
