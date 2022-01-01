Sweet corn in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve sweet corn
More about D. C. Cobb's - Woodstock
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D. C. Cobb's - Woodstock
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Sweet Corn Chowder
|$0.00
Creamy homemade corn chowder with fresh local sweet corn, bacon, potato, onion and celery.
|Sweet Corn Fritters
|$13.00
Crispy fritters made with fire-roasted sweet corn, elotes mayo and Cobb’s cheese blend topped with our homemade béchamel sauce and crispy bacon bits.
More about D.C. Cobb's - Mchenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's - Mchenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Sweet Corn Chowder
|$0.00
Creamy homemade corn chowder with fresh local sweet corn, bacon, potato, onion and celery.
|Sweet Corn Fritters
|$13.00
Crispy fritters made with fire-roasted sweet corn, elotes mayo and Cobb’s cheese blend topped with our homemade béchamel sauce and crispy bacon bits.