Tacos in Mchenry

Mchenry restaurants
Mchenry restaurants that serve tacos

Cullom Knoll image

 

Cullom Knoll

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$2.50
16" Taco Pizza$22.25
More about Cullom Knoll
McHenry VFW image

 

McHenry VFW

3002 W Route 120, McHenry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Avocado Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans
More about McHenry VFW
Vampire Tacos image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Vampire Tacos$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.
‘Chicken Parm Vampire Tacos$15.00
Two crispy flour tortillas with parmesan cheese crust, filled with breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, grated parmesan, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Severed with your choice of side.
More about D.C. Cobb's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Vampire Tacos$15.00
Two crispy flour tortillas with parmesan cheese crust, filled with breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, grated parmesan, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Severed with your choice of side.
Vampire Tacos$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.
‘Chicken Parm Vampire Tacos$15.00
Two crispy flour tortillas with parmesan cheese crust, filled with breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, grated parmesan, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Severed with your choice of side.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
The Metalwood Grille image

 

The Metalwood Grille

820 N John St, McHenry

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACO$12.00
More about The Metalwood Grille

