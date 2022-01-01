Tacos in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cullom Knoll
Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Beef Taco
|$2.50
|16" Taco Pizza
|$22.25
More about McHenry VFW
McHenry VFW
3002 W Route 120, McHenry
|Fried Avocado Tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Vampire Tacos
|$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.
|‘Chicken Parm Vampire Tacos
|$15.00
Two crispy flour tortillas with parmesan cheese crust, filled with breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce, grated parmesan, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Severed with your choice of side.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Vampire Tacos
|$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.
