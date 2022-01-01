Go
Toast

McIntyre's Heights

Nestled in the Shady Acres neighborhood of the Heights, McIntyre’s Heights is redefining the casual neighborhood patio bar. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, beer nerd, wine lover or just a social butterfly, McIntyre’s has something for you

1230 W 20th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (994 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1230 W 20th St

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Preslee's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McIntyre's

No reviews yet

Moonshine Deck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Boot

No reviews yet

A little slice of Louisiana in HTX! Cajun Kitchen, NOLA style Po-Boys, Seafood, & Traditional Cajun Crawfish. Eat, Drink & Cajun Bon Temps! Est. 2013

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston