Go
Toast

McKays Public House

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

231 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$22.00
McKay’s Wings$13.00
Dry rub or pineapple pepper sauce, House BBQ, Cajun Hot honey or Buffalo, served with House white BBQ for dipping Can Be gluten-free.
Beef Short Rib$30.00
Red wine braised beef short rib, garlic, savory herbs, served over garlic smashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables with a mushroom demi-glace.
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Brussels sprouts sautéed in a Korean-style BBQ sauce with scallion and sesame. Gluten-free.
McKay’s Meatloaf$22.00
Homemade classic meatloaf served over garlic smashed potatoes, with roasted tri-color carrots, cippolini onion and savory peppercorn beef gravy.
KIDS Mac & Cheese$10.00
Fish & Chips$20.00
Crispy fried haddock served with house-made french fries, malt vinegar slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.
French Fries$8.00
Hand-cut and house-made french fries.
Smash Burger$16.00
Two 4oz burger patties, shredded lettuce, white onion, local smoked cheddar cheese, house-made pickles, McK sauce and a brioche bun.
Mac-N-Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi pasta, onion, green peas in a three cheese mornay sauce and baked with an herb crumb topping.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

231 Main Street

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Choco-Latte Cafe

No reviews yet

A locally owned and run cafe in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine featuring coffee, espresso, chocolates, breakfast sandwiches, house-made bagels, and tacos!

Bar Harbor Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cherrystones

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fish House Grill

No reviews yet

Waterfront! Lobster, Lobster bakes, Oysters, Steamers, Fish, Clam Chowder, Fried Seafood Full Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston